Sun Apr 11, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
April 11, 2021

Dua Lipa pays tribute to DMX

Sun, Apr 11, 2021

Grammy-winner Dua Lipa was born in London to Kosovo Albanian parents and spent some of her childhood in Kosovo.

When she took to social media on Sunday  to pay tribute to American rapper and actor DMX, the singer shared a screenshot of a video of DMX dancing at an Albanian wedding.

Dua posted  the picture with multiple emojis to pay her respects to the artist.

According to a Twitter user , the video shows DMX dancing at a hotel in Albania where a wedding was taking place in 2013.


