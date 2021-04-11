Dua Lipa pays tribute to DMX

Grammy-winner Dua Lipa was born in London to Kosovo Albanian parents and spent some of her childhood in Kosovo.



When she took to social media on Sunday to pay tribute to American rapper and actor DMX, the singer shared a screenshot of a video of DMX dancing at an Albanian wedding.

Dua posted the picture with multiple emojis to pay her respects to the artist.

According to a Twitter user , the video shows DMX dancing at a hotel in Albania where a wedding was taking place in 2013.



