Priyanka Chopra takes a playful spin on a black dress for BAFTAs

Superstar Priyanka Chopra is not only known for her performances in the big screen but also for her quirky and elegant style.

In her most recent snap on Instagram, the Quantico star dropped jaws with her fashion-forward look for British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs).

The stunner can be seen rocking her fit physique in a black dress.

The outfit put a playful spin as the elegant dress has a colourful statement embellishment on it.

Fans couldn't help but sing praises of the star as they showered her with praises.

"Beautiful!" one user commented.

"STUNNING," another wrote.

Take a look:



