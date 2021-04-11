close
Sun Apr 11, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
April 11, 2021

Priyanka Chopra takes a playful spin on a black dress for BAFTAs

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, Apr 11, 2021

Superstar Priyanka Chopra is not only known for her performances in the big screen but also for her quirky and elegant style. 

In her most recent snap on Instagram, the Quantico star dropped jaws with her fashion-forward look for British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs).

The stunner can be seen rocking her fit physique in a black dress.

The outfit put a playful spin as the elegant dress has a colourful statement embellishment on it.

Fans couldn't help but sing praises of the star as they showered her with praises.

"Beautiful!" one user commented.

"STUNNING," another wrote.

Take a look:

 


Latest News

More From Entertainment