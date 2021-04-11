close
Sun Apr 11, 2021
Queen Elizabeth’s daughter-in-law claims she ‘has been amazing’ since Prince Philip’s death

Queen Elizabeth’s daughter-in-law shocks royal fans by admitting she “has been amazing” following Prince Philip’s death.

According to a report by Sky News, Prince Edward’s wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex admitted to reporters in a teary eyed admission that “the queen has been amazing” and has been holding on.

