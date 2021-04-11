Prince Charles looking forward to seeing Harry despite his remarks against him

As Prince Harry returns to the UK for Prince Philip’s funeral, his father Prince Charles is looking forward to seeing his son after a year.



According to a Buckingham Palace source, despite all that the Duke of Sussex said about his father in the Oprah Winfrey interview, the Prince of Wales is looking forward to seeing him.

Speaking to The Sun, the insider said: “I’m sure Charles will be very happy to see his son. It’s been more than a year. The Prince is very much looking forward to seeing him.”

The report cited another source claiming Prince Harry “wants to be with everyone” following the death of the Duke of Edinburgh.

Prince Philip’s funeral is scheduled to take place on Saturday, April 17 with Prince Harry flying back from California to attend while his wife Meghan Markle has decided to stay back after the doctors advised her against the long-haul travel due to her pregnancy.