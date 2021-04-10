Viola Davis touches on Chadwick Boseman’s ‘legacy’ as an actor

Renowned actor Viola Davis recently spilled the beans on the legacy, integrity and authenticity behind Chadwick Boseman’s acting legacy.

The actor got candid about the legacy Boseman left behind during her interview with Oprah Winfrey and was quoted saying, "What I'll remember about his legacy is his integrity. There's not a lot of integrity out there. I think it takes a lot of courage to be authentic."

Davis believes Boseman was never interested in the idea of fame, even when he starred in Ma Rainey and admitted, “I just felt that he was not interested in being a movie star as much as he was concerned with being a really great artist.”