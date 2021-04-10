Sources shed light on Prince Philip’s dying wishes: report

A royal source has finally come forward to shed light on Prince Philip’s last wishes for his death preparations.

The source got candid with the New York Post and shed light on Prince Philip’s simplicity as an army man during his admission.

The source was quoted saying, "We knew that when he was taken home it was to die on his own terms, not in a hospital bed, but in his own bed. Philip didn’t want any fuss. He wanted to do things his way until the end.”