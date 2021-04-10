Prince Philip wanted to be reincarnated as a ‘deadly virus’ to ‘stop overpopulation’

Prince Philip was known as a bit of a controversial figure, courtesy of his outspoken personality and distinctive beliefs.



Following the death of the Duke of Edinburgh at 99, many of his popular and notorious statements have come afloat, out of which, one in particular has left the public in a state of bafflement.

The quote was included in a 2009 article by The Guardian where the late royal expressed his desire to be reincarnated as a deadly virus that could help tackle the issue of overpopulation.

"In the event that I am reincarnated, I would like to return as a deadly virus, to contribute something to solving overpopulation,” he had said.

After the death was announced by Buckingham Palace on Friday, many took to Twitter with screenshots of the Duke’s comments and expressed their disbelief.

Some even went as far as to link his remarks on death to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic that has enveloped the world in its grasp and has taken the lives of millions.

As per Daily Express, the infamous quote was from Philip’s 1988 interview to Deutsche Press-Agentur.