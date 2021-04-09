close
Fri Apr 09, 2021
April 9, 2021

Meera ordered to leave US within 48 hours

Fri, Apr 09, 2021

Pakistani showbiz star Meera  has reportedly been  released from the mental hospital and ordered to leave America within  48 hours.

The 'Baji' star,  who remains in news for her controversies, was reportedly declared 'mentally unwell' by a doctor and admitted to a mental health facility during her US trip.

Meera was reportedly discharged from the mental hospital on Thursday after Captain Naveed paid $50,000 for her 'bail'.

The actress has been ordered to leave America immediately and advised to continue her mental treatment in home country.

Meera’s father-in-law was also reported to have said that she would be sent to Pakistan on an urgent basis.

 Meera's improper speaking skills landed her in trouble as she made an attempt to impress the doctors through her broken English, according to reports.

