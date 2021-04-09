Blake Shelton regrets fashion choices he made during his stardom

Blake Shelton - is marking the 20th anniversary of his hit debut single 'Austin' - shared interesting facts about himself, saying he feels he "lived life to the max" when he first experienced fame.



The 'All About Tonight' singer said: "I would have told myself to get more rest back then. When I started I was 24 and lived life to the max back then. It's probably why I ran out of battery so soon."

The country singer, 44, shared his current thoughts about his style he adopted during early days of his stardom, revealing that he regrets some of the fashion choices he made particularly the mullet hairstyle.

"I would have told that kid, 'Hey man, the mullet's not as cool as you think it is," the star said.

The singer admitted that he's a "slow slug" and enjoyed spending time sitting down as a coach on 'The Voice'.



Blake Shelton and fiancée Gwen Stefani have received an Academy of Country Music (ACM) award nomination for their collaboration 'Nobody but You'.