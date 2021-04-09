close
Thu Apr 08, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
April 9, 2021

Taylor Swift calls up her 'two kids' as she shares previews of You Belong With Me and White Horse

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Apr 09, 2021

Taylor Swift has introduced her two kids Olivia Rodrigo and Conan Gray as she  shared previews of 'You Belong With Me  and 'White Horse'.

The songs  will appear on her  forthcoming 'Fearless (Taylor’s Version)' re-release, which will also feature the recent new incarnation of ‘Love Story’ as well as ‘Mr. Perfectly Fine’ and ‘You All Over Me’ featuring Maren Morris.

The music sensation took to social media on Thursday and shared a recent TikTok post from Gray, showing him and Rodrigo acting out a bedroom scene from the original ‘You Belong With Me’ video.

The 15-second clip is soundtracked by Swift’s new version of the single, the third to be lifted from her second studio record ‘Fearless’ (2008).

Swift also wrote a sweet caption : "You ok? NO cause I sent my two kids Olivia Rodrigo and Conan Gray my new version of ‘You Belong With Me’ and THEY ARE SO CUTE IT PHYSICALLY HURTS ME ((Album out at midnight!))." 

Taylor Swift later shared a portion of the re-recorded ‘Fearless’ title track during an appearance on today’s Good Morning America.

