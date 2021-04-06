Meghan and Harry under fire after another Oprah claim gets debunked

Meghan and Harry were in talks with a £1.3billion-backed US streaming giant a full year before Megxit

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have drawn ire after another one of their Oprah Winfrey claims came out to be untrue.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, in their tell-all with Winfrey said they were financially cut off and did not have a backup plan to sustain them.

However, according to royal insiders it was revealed that Meghan and Harry were in talks with a £1.3billion-backed US streaming giant a full year before Megxit.



The sources added Harry used to have meetings with executives at failed streaming giant Quibi before stepping down. This, calls into question their entire interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Reacting to the claim, Sky News Australia host James Morrow said, "Utterly shameless, isn't it? People feel like this has been a stitch-up from the very start and it just calls into question every time when people say we have to believe them when they say it is 'our truth'.

"It looks more and more that this was all this was confected to set up a book deal, a movie deal, more celebrity and more money!"

Sky News host Rowan Dean said, “Lefty lunacy is now of course synonymous with Harry and Meghan."

According to reports, the couple used to have frequent meetings with Quibi, a now-defunct video streaming service, from early 2019 until after they quit as working royals.