Tue Apr 06, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
April 6, 2021

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to dip their toes into wine-making, claim experts

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Apr 06, 2021

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who have been busy starting new business ventures after leaving the royal family last year, could become the next couple to join the ranks of other celebrities to open their own winery in Santa Barbara.

Locals  around Harry and Meghan's new hometown of Montecito reportedly believe that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex  could start wine-making business.

'It seems to be a very popular thing to do around here so I wouldn't be surprised if Harry and Meghan did the same,' resident Penny Bianchi told Mail.

The Sussexes, who have signed multi-million dollar deals with streaming giants, settled in Southern California wine-making region last year will soon launch the new business.

According to a survey, Santa Barbara County is home to  300 wineries and its bustling wine scene were famously portrayed in Oscar-winning movie Sideways in 2004.

Meghan and Harry's new hometown could be the best place for the couple to launch their own Brangelina-style wine label, according to locals.

