'Kurulus: Osman' team issues statement on Pakistani delegation's visit

Pakistan's National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser was part of a delegation that recently visited the sets of historical TV series "Kurulus: Osman".

The politician on Sunday took to Twitter to share a picture with the lead actor of the popular series.

"It was a pleasure to meet with @burakozcivit from #KurulusOsman. I thoroughly enjoy watching period pieces in the little time I get. Hoping Kurulus: Osman to be another memorable watch," Asad Qaiser wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, the official Instagram account of "Kurulus: Osman" also shared the same picture with a caption in the Turkish language.

"A delegation from Pakistan visited the Bozdağ Film Plateau, where the television series "Kurulus: Osman", produced by Bozdağ Film, was shot. Touring the plateau, Qaiser and the Pakistani delegation conveyed the love of the brotherly Pakistani people and admired the set of the series," according to the translation of the caption that accompanied Asad Qaser and Burak's picture on Instagram.







