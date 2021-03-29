Nick Jonas gives glimpse at Holi festivities with Priyanka Chopra in London

'Happy Holi! From our family to yours! #holi,' Nick Jonas wrote

Nick Jonas shared with his followers how he is celebrating Holi this time around with wife Priyanka Chopra in London.



The Jonas Brothers singer uploaded a picture with his mom and dad, along with Pee Cee, with their white attires all spattered with colours.

"Happy Holi! From our family to yours! #holi," The Voice coach wrote in his post.

The family's celebrations began differently this year as they rang in the ancient Hindu festival in London, where Pee Cee is shooting for her film Citadel currently.

The Indian starlet shared the same picture writing, "Holi, the festival of colours is one of my favourites. Hope we can all celebrate it with our loved ones, but in our HOMES! #HappyHoli everyone."

The couple had celebrated Holi in India last year, right before the COVID-19 pandemic spread across the globe.

