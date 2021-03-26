Kristen Stewart's new picture as Princess Diana takes internet by storm

Kristen Stewart looks like a spitting image of Princess Diana bearing uncanny resemblance with her

Kristen Stewart is has stepped into the shoes of Princess Diana and her new photo from the late royals' biopic proves just that.



Stewart who portrays the Princess of Wales in the movie Spencer looks like a spitting image of her, bearing uncanny resemblance.

In the photo, the actress can be seen wearing a red and green plaid jacket and white top, as well as replicas of Diana's gold wedding band and iconic sapphire and diamond engagement ring.

The image takes us back to the time when Diana decided to end her tumultuous marriage with Charles after the royal family's annual Christmas celebrations in 1991.



Spencer, directed by Pablo Larraín, will see the light of day this fall.

Talking about the challenges of portraying the People's Princess on-screen, Stewart revealed last year, "I was really young [and] didn't really know what was going on," she said. "But now, it's hard not to feel protective over her. I mean, she was, like, so young and obviously she comes out to here."