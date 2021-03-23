close
Tue Mar 23, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
March 23, 2021

Kim Kardashian showers love on her 'baby' Demi Lovato during docuseries premiere

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Mar 23, 2021

Reality TV star Kim Kardashin made sure to give her love to vocal powerhouse Demi Lovato during the drive-in premier of her docuseries Dancing with the Devil.

The Skims founder urged her 316.3million followers to watch the Skyscraper hitmaker’s documentary labeling it a "must see".

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star extended her love and support to her gal pal.

Take a look:


