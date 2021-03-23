Emma Roberts gets candid about her parenting journey

Hollywood star Emma Roberts, after welcoming her first child with Garrett Hedlund, is opening up about her parenting experience.



Speaking to her Scream Queens costar Jamie Lee Curtis, the Wild Child actor revealed what piece of advice she wishes she would have gotten before she gave birth.

"What do you wish someone had told you about motherhood,” the Freaky Friday star asked Roberts.

"It's not something you'll always feel like you're getting right, but you will get better every day. When in doubt, just love your child and yourself," she responded.

She was also asked who she admires the most during her parenting journey, to which she said: "My mom, especially after having a baby. I kiss the ground she walks on!"