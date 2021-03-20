Angelina Jolie's throwback video with ex husband leaves fans disappointed

An old video Angelina Jolie and her former husband Thronton is doing the rounds on social media in which Thronton is seen passing lewd remarks while talking to an MTV reporter.



Angelina Jolie was married to actor Billy Bob Thornton before she started dating Brad Pitt.

The marriage became known for the couple's eccentric displays of affection, which reportedly included wearing vials of each other's blood around their necks.

The video shot at an award show was shared by popular Instagram page.



A lot of Jolie's fans criticized her for what they called her odd behavior in the video.

The actress had starred in Pushing Tin (1999) opposite Thronton who was 20 years her junior.

Thornton and Jolie announced the adoption of a child from Cambodia in March 2002, but it was later revealed that Jolie had adopted the child as a single parent. They separated in June 2002 and divorced the following year.

