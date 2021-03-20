Mehwish Hayat prays for PM Imran's speedy recovery from coronavirus

Actress Mehwish Hayat was among thousands of people who prayed for the recovery of Prime Minister Imran Khan after he was tested positive for coronavirus .

Taking to Twitter, the "Punjab Nahi Jaon Ge" actress wrote, "Wishing @ImranKhanPTI a very speedy recovery. Proves the point that nobody is immune and that this pandemic is far from over. While we pray for our Prime Minister, lets also remain vigilant." [sic]

Khan, 68, is “self-isolating at home,” Health Minister Faisal Sultan, said in a tweet, and a close aide said he had a mild cough and fever.

