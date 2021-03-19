Justin Bieber touches on Hailey Baldwin’s love in new ‘Deserve You’ track

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Singer songwriter Justin Bieber recently got candid about Hailey Baldwin’s impact during tough times.
The star got candid about his marriage in his Deserve You lyrically admitted to Baldwin being one of his “biggest supporters” in life.
A source also weighed in according to People magazine and admitted, "She is there for him in a way that you wouldn't expect from a newlywed. She understands him deeply, and is 100 percent ready to help him. He realizes how blessed he is to have her."