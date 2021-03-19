close
Fri Mar 19, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Mar 19, 2021
Justin Bieber touches on Hailey Baldwin’s love in new ‘Deserve You’ track

Singer songwriter Justin Bieber recently got candid about Hailey Baldwin’s impact during tough times.

The star got candid about his marriage in his Deserve You lyrically admitted to Baldwin being one of his “biggest supporters” in life.

Check it out below:

A source also weighed in according to People magazine and admitted, "She is there for him in a way that you wouldn't expect from a newlywed. She understands him deeply, and is 100 percent ready to help him. He realizes how blessed he is to have her."

