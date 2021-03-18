close
Thu Mar 18, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
March 18, 2021

J.K. Rowling gains the support of Voldemort actor Ralph Fienne after trans debacle

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Mar 18, 2021

English actor Ralph Fiennes has defended writer J.K. Rowling after she stirred up a controversy last year over her contentious remarks about the transgender community.

Fiennes who played Lord Voldemort in in the Harry Potter films spoke to the Telegraph and said that he can’t "understand the vitriol directed at her."

“I can understand the heat of an argument, but I find this age of accusation and the need to condemn irrational. I find the level of hatred that people express about views that differ from theirs, and the violence of language towards others, disturbing,” he said.

Back in 2020, other Harry Potter stars had spoken against the author, including Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Eddie Redmayne, Katie Leung and Evanna Lynch.  

