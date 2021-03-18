Demi Lovato still smokes marijuana after near-fatal drug overdose

Pop icon Demi Lovato detailed her struggle with drug abuse in the past and how she is moving past those bumps.



The Skyscraper singer revealed in her recently-released docuseries, Dancing with the Devil, that is receiving injections that help her prevent a relapse.

She also revealed that she gets shots of Vivitrol every month that helps stop the effects of opioids.

Vivitrol is recommended to only be taken temporarily, but Lovato thinks she is safe for a while: “At least for a few years it can’t hurt me.”

The former Disney star suffered a near-fatal overdose back in 2018 and confessed recently that she still takes marijuana and consumes alcohol with restraint.

“I know I’m done with the stuff that’s gonna kill me. But I wish that I could get some relief maybe through like weed or something, right? I’ve learned that shutting the door on things makes me want to open the door even more,” she said.