Prince Philip being fiercely protected from chaos unleashed by Harry, Meghan

The entire Sussex debacle unfolded while Prince Philip was getting treatment for his cardiac issues and was hospitalized for almost a month.



As the Duke of Edinburgh returns to the Buckingham Palace and reunites with Queen Elizabeth II and the rest of the members, he is fiercely being shielded from the chaos that was unleashed on to the royal family by Meghan Markle and Prince Harry from across the pond.

Royal expert and writer Katie Nicholl told 9Honey: “The family is very keen that he’s not aware of the full extent of the interview.”

She said that while it would be “impossible for him to completely avoid it, efforts were made to protect him from the full force of the fallout.”