Hira Mani steals hearts as she shows off her inner Halime Sultan of Ertugrul

Pakistan's showbiz star Hira Mani stunned fans as she adopted the stunning look of a popular character Halime Sultan of the Turkish drama series Diriliş: Ertuğrul.

Salman Saqib Sheikh aka Mani's wife was dressed head-to-toe in a subdued shade of blue with a statement head piece that looked similar to the one donned by Turkish actor Esra Bilgic in Diriliş: Ertuğrul.



The versatile actress posted the stunning pictures on her Instagram Story Monday in which she is seen donning famous dresses of the leading Turkish star.

In another picture, she sported a b lack dress of the famous character in the drama.

Previously, the actress shared a video message sent to her children by Hakam Serim who played Gunkut Alp in the historical TV series.



Hira Mani and her sons are very fond of Turkish TV series "Dirilis:Ertugrul. they also love the famous stars of the hit series.

