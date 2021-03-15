Donald Trump says he's 'team Piers Morgan' after Meghan Markle debacle

'You realize if you say anything negative about Meghan Markle you get canceled,' Trump said

Former US president Donald Trump said he is not going to side with Meghan Markle over cold war with Piers Morgan.



Throwing shade at the Duchess, Trump said Meghan is 'no good' but did not want to say so publicly, over fear of being 'canceled' just like Piers Morgan, according to his ex-adviser.



Jason Miller quoted Trump as saying, "She’s no good… I said it and now everybody is seeing it."

“You realize if you say anything negative about Meghan Markle you get canceled, look at Piers (Morgan),” Trump said, according to Miller.

Trump reportedly added, “I’m on team Piers."

Piers, who lost his Good Morning Britain stint after lashing out at the Duchess over her bombshell interview, said, “Piers Morgan is the best, he’s the greatest, and they went and tried to cancel him simply because he criticized Meghan Markle."

Earlier, Trump had slammed Meghan for urging people to vote for 'freedom of speech' ahead of the US election 2020.

“And I would say this — and she probably has heard that — but I wish a lot of luck to Harry, because he’s gonna need it,” Trump had retorted at the time.