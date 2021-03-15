BTS blast-off like ‘Dynamite’ atop Seoul skyscrapers: ‘The Grammys need BTS!’

South Korea’s powerhouse BTS proved once again that their mere presence at events like the 2021 Grammys is enough to send social media into a frenzy.

The Dynamite performance scheduled straight from Seoul was conducted a top a skyscraper and echoed all across the country.

Check it out below:

Shortly after it aired, even BTS fever began engulfing locals and started a frantic viral trend for the “guy in the orange suit.”



For those unware of the current outrage, the BTS’s nomination not only garnered the Recording Studio extensive online coverage, but also shot them under the bus the moment it was revealed to be for clout.



