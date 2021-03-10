‘Hang your heads in shame’: Prince Andrew’s accuser stands with Harry, Meghan

Virginia Giuffre, the woman who accused Prince Andrew of sexual abuse while she was a minor, has given an earful to the royal fold after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Oprah Winfrey interview.



Turning to Twitter on Tuesday, Giuffre said that the Firm and the members of the British royal family should “hang their heads in shame” for the way they treated the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

“Well at the very least we know who #meganandharry are all talking about when they say that #BuckinghamPalace & #TheFirm protected other royals but wouldn’t protect them & their newborn baby #Archie,” she wrote.

“They should all hang their heads in shame,” she added.

The British royal family has been under fire since the explosive interview aired as many accuse the Firm of having “double standards” for probing bullying allegations against Meghan placed by Palace aides but letting Andrew run free.

Prince Andrew has been embroiled in controversy for having connections with late convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. He was also accused by Giuffre of sexual abuse when she was only 17.