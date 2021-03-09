Veteran actor Zeba Begum hospitalized owing to cardiac issues

Zeba Begum, widow of late Pakistani superstar Muhammad Ali, has been suffering with cardiac issues

LAHORE: Pakistan's famed film actor Zeba Begum was shifted to the hospital on Tuesday after her health deteriorated in Lahore.

The veteran actor's family revealed that she was moved to the hospital’s intensive care unit where she is being treated.

Moreover, it was revealed that the Zeba Begum, widow of late Pakistani superstar Muhammad Ali, has been suffering with cardiac issues.