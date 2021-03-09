close
Tue Mar 09, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
March 9, 2021

Veteran actor Zeba Begum hospitalized owing to cardiac issues

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Mar 09, 2021
Zeba Begum, widow of late Pakistani superstar Muhammad Ali, has been suffering with cardiac issues

LAHORE: Pakistan's famed film actor Zeba Begum was shifted to the hospital on Tuesday after her health deteriorated in Lahore. 

The veteran actor's family revealed that she was moved to the hospital’s intensive care unit where she is being treated.

Moreover, it was revealed that the Zeba Begum, widow of late Pakistani superstar Muhammad Ali, has been suffering with cardiac issues. 

