Mon Mar 08, 2021
March 8, 2021

'Dirilis:Ertugrul' star Engin Altan marks Women's Day with inspiring message

Mon, Mar 08, 2021

Engin Altan Duzyatan rose to global fame for his stellar performance in "Dirilis:Ertugrul".

The Turkish actor, who plays the lead role in the historical TV series,  on Monday celebrated International Women's Day by sharing a message on his Instagram account.

Taking to the Facebook-owned app, the Ertugrul Bey actor posted a Turkish language post.

Engin, who recently visited Pakistan, is hugely popular in the country for his role in the historical TV series, which is being aired with Urdu dubbing.

PTV recently started airing "Dirilis: Ertugrul" third season. 

