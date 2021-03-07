Train company falsely claims Prince Philip passed away

After leaving travelers confused with their incorrect announcement about Prince Philip's death, a train company was forced to issue an apology.

The Daily Record reported that that TransPennine Express had misled customers aboard their train after falsely announcing that the Duke of Edinburgh had breathed his last.

According to the outlet, the notice had read: “We are saddened by the death of His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh.”

Not long after the slip-up, the company was forced to issue an apology after the announcement made rounds on social media.

A company rep issued a statement saying: "Yesterday evening, a statement was mistakingly published to our website saying a member of the Royal Family had passed away.”

“As soon as we became aware of this error, we removed the statement and we would like to apologise for any distress this may have caused,” they said.

“We are now conducting an investigation into how this occurred,” the spokesperson added.

On Wednesday, royal officials announced that the Duke of Edinburgh, "underwent a successful procedure for a pre-existing heart condition at St Bartholomew’s Hospital."

"His Royal Highness will remain in hospital for treatment, rest and recuperation for a number of days," they added.

The duke has now spent more than two weeks in the hospital, his longest every stay, raising fears for his health because of his advanced age. He will turn 100 on June 10.

He was first admitted to the private King Edward VII Hospital in central London on February 16. Buckingham Palace said initially that he was expected to stay there for a "few days" after walking in unaided.

Later, the palace said that he was being treated for an infection, without specifying further. But on Monday, he was taken to the state-run St Bartholomew’s Hospital near St Paul’s Cathedral for testing and observation of a "pre-existing heart condition".