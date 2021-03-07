Meghan Markle only had ‘kind words’ for Kate Middleton during interview despite feud

Buckingham Palace's qualms are going through the roof as the bombshell interview of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with Oprah Winfrey reaches its zero hour.

A report by The Post cited sources claiming that despite Meghan’s rift with the royals, specifically Prince William and Kate Middleton, she only had kind words to say for her sister-in-law.

An insider from CBS told the outlet that reports about Meghan dropping bombs about the Duchess of Cambridge are false as the Palace has nothing to worry about in that regard.

This comes after earlier sources had told The Sun: “If she has chosen to speak candidly about her time with Kate then the damage that could be done to the monarchy is vast.”

“She has the power to lay bare just how bad things really were between her, Harry, William and Kate. Oprah is likely to show Meghan clips of things Thomas has said — and then ask for her response. It should lead to some dramatic moments,” they added.