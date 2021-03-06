'Meghan Markle's Oprah chat more damaging than Prince Andrew's scandal'

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Meghan Markle is under attack right before her exclusive chat with Oprah Winfrey is scheduled to go on-air.
According to royal author Pauline Maclaran, this is a greater debacle which is more damaging than Prince Andrew's questionable ties with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
“I think it’s a bigger danger than the Prince Andrew car-crash interview,” Maclaran siad of the Oprah sit-down.
“I think that Meghan is going to get a lot of sympathy, particularly from American audiences, about her position being untenable,” she added.
Because the royals rarely allow any working or non-working member to take part in interviews, Meghan's tell-all could actually damage the monarchy's sanctity.
Maclaran added that the CBS interview would threaten the stature of The Firm by “tarnishing the royal mystique."