'Meghan Markle's Oprah chat more damaging than Prince Andrew's scandal'

Meghan Markle's explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey termed a greater debacle than Prince Andrew's

Meghan Markle is under attack right before her exclusive chat with Oprah Winfrey is scheduled to go on-air.



According to royal author Pauline Maclaran, this is a greater debacle which is more damaging than Prince Andrew's questionable ties with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.



“I think it’s a bigger danger than the Prince Andrew car-crash interview,” Maclaran siad of the Oprah sit-down.

“I think that Meghan is going to get a lot of sympathy, particularly from American audiences, about her position being untenable,” she added.

Because the royals rarely allow any working or non-working member to take part in interviews, Meghan's tell-all could actually damage the monarchy's sanctity.

Maclaran added that the CBS interview would threaten the stature of The Firm by “tarnishing the royal mystique."