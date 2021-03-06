Jessica Mulroney slams bullying claims against Meghan Markle

Jessica Mulroney said Meghan has never once faltered in showing kindness to others

Jessica Mulroney extended support to her longtime best friend Meghan Markle after she got caught up in a feud with the Buckingham Palace.



A plethora of Meghan's friends shunned claims that she bullied a Palace staffer back in 2018.

In a heartfelt note, Mulroney said Meghan has never once faltered in showing kindness to others.



"I don't know that anyone has ever had to deal with the pressure, the politics and the press like this woman," Mulroney wrote in a heartwarming post uploaded on Instagram on Friday. "In the face of it all, I have never seen her waver from kindness, empathy and love."

She posted a throwback picture with the former royal sharing a drink together during a light-hearted moment.

The fresh row against the Duchess came afloat when The Times cited Meghan and Harry's former communications secretary Jason Knauf in an article, claiming she drove two royal employees out of the Palace, undermining the confidence of a third one.



Meghan's spokesperson responded in a statement that read, "The Duchess is saddened by this latest attack on her character, particularly as someone who has been the target of bullying herself and is deeply committed to supporting those who have experienced pain and trauma."