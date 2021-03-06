Prince Harry, Meghan called ‘greedy monsters’ by business owner amidst legal feud

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Prince Harry has found himself surrounded by another controversy, in the midst of his already gruelling battles with the Palace and the press.
A Philadelphia-based small-business owner is insisting that he refuses to get “swallowed in by a greedy monster” after his deodorant brand Archewell Harvatera got entwined into a legal battle with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Archewell Foundation—which is a tribute to their son.
Victor Martin Soriano who is the owner of the business chose to call his company Archewell Harvatera a few months after the couple made the announcement about their foundation last year.
In an interview with the World Trademark Review, Soriano said: “You bet I can slug it out with them when it comes to legality, which I will.”
“I expect Meghan to take me head-on. All I can say is bring it on — I’ll fight you, you’ll see. We both have active [trade]marks so it’s a showdown and I’m not backing out if that’s how they handle things. It’s a duel to death, I will never give up!” he said.
He further spoke about his decision to fight the pair while talking to The Sun: "The foundation is okay, but it’s how she [Meghan] treats other people.”
“I think I should win because I’m a small guy from a poor small country about to be swallowed by a greedy monster. I must succeed in this fight. If the Queen asks me to withdraw, I will do it promptly, no questions asked,” he said.