Palace blasted for probing Meghan Markle and not Prince Andrew

The Firm is getting berated by royal critics for the way they have treated Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as compared to Prince Andrew.



Royal author and editor Carolyn Durand called out Buckingham Palace over its double standards for investigating the Duchess of Sussex’s bullying allegations but not probing Prince Andrew’s sexual abuse claims.

In her recent appearance on Sky News, writer of Finding Freedom said: “Why is there an investigation into this bullying but there’s not been an investigation into Prince Andrew and the allegations surrounding Jeffrey Epstein?”

“Why hasn’t he been urged to cooperate with US authorities?” she added, referencing the Duke of York’s sexual abuse scandal and his ties with late convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Andrew, 61, is one of the most controversial members of the royal family, and is also believed to the favourite son of Queen Elizabeth II. He is facing allegations of sexual assault by one of Epstein’s victims who claims she was abused by the prince when she was just 17.