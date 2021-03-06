Gigi and Bella Hadid paid for "good looks", says Janice Dickinson

Gigi and Bella Hadid are not worthy to be called supermodels as they lack what it takes to be of that great stature in the fashion world, said Janice Dickinson, a former supermodel.

The Hadid sisters are among the most recognizable faces on the runway in today’s fashion world.

The 66-year-old former model was speaking with David Yontef for the podcast Behind The Velvet Rope on Thursday, March 4. Replying to a question about Gigi and Kendall Jenner, the former model said, “They have one look. They don't really diversify their movements. They just stand there and get paid millions of dollars."

Janice went overboard saying Hadids and Kendall are very pretty women, "but they are not supermodels, I'm sorry."



Janice attributed their popularity and their supermodel status to their massive following on social media, saying, "And you know, what Vogue has a subscription of what 800,000 and Kylie Jenner has got like, what, 25 million people following her? Something like that."