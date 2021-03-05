Shakira over the moon after song 'Girl Like Me' hits 300m views

Superstar Shakira is relishing the success of her song Girl Like Me after the bop officially crossed 300 million views on YouTube.

The Waka Waka singer turned to Instagram and shared her joy with the fans over the success of the Black Eyed Peas collaboration, which released on December 4, 2020.

"300 MILLION VIEWS!" she captioned the post.

The success of the song has been far reaching as it also became a TikTok challenge.

Many users have shared their reiterations of the groovy song by imitating Shakira's smooth dance moves.

