Dua Lipa slams the paparazzi’s treatment of Britney Spears back in the day

After witnessing New York Times documentary Framing Britney Spears Dua Lipa appears to be in shock over the sensational hold tabloids had on Britney Spears back in the day.

The singer told the Los Angeles Times, "The feeling of going down the street and they’re trying to catch you in this very awkward picture — it can be anxiety-inducing, honestly.”

"Britney's time was pre-Instagram when everything was purely about the tabloids, and there were no laws in place about what paparazzi were allowed to do. She was being harassed — that’s exactly what it was."



During her interview she also referenced her personal efforts to ensure her private life was safe from public consumption and added, "I've grown to be more private because so much of my life is public, and I probably censor myself more than I used to. I also don't love the idea of making music for headlines or for controversy."