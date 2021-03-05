UK police update public on Princess Diana’s 1995 BBC criminal investigation

British police officers associated with Princess Diana’s 1995 BBC interview investigation have finally come out with an official report regarding its status.

The police report was obtained by Entertainment Tonight Canada and it claims, “In recent months the Metropolitan Police Service received correspondence alleging unlawful activity in connection with a documentary broadcast in 1995.”

“Following this detailed assessment and in view of the advice we received, we have determined that it is not appropriate to begin a criminal investigation into these allegations. No further action will be taken.”

For those unaware, the investigation began after it was revealed that falsified documents and forged copies were once presented to the princess as leverage to unearth personal information.