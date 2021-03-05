close
Fri Mar 05, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
March 5, 2021

Zac Efron's lovebird Vanessa Valladares flaunts her incredible physique as she hits the beach

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Mar 05, 2021

Zac Efron's girlfriend Vanessa Valladares showed off her trim and toned figure in a skimpy outfits as she hit the beach in Sydney on Thursday.

She was looking gorgeous when she returned in beach towel, displaying a tattoo of a beetle on her upper forearm and another tattoo on her wrist.

She collected her canvas bag and left the beach alone. Her boyfriend Zac was not seen accompanying her at beach.

Vanessa later made her way home, having covered up in a bright and stylish outfit. She wore a sleeveless top and matching shorts which featured orange and mustard-yellow stripes.

