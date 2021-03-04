Chance the Rapper extends support to Meghan Markle as royal feud intensifies

Iinternet users also expressed disappointment over the Palace trying to silence Meghan Markle

Chance the Rapper extended support to Meghan Markle and spoke in her defence after she got accused of bullying royal staff members.



The pop said Meghan gets slammed for speaking her truth always, adding that he gets upset whenever the royal family tries to silence her.

Taking to Twitter, Chance wrote, "Do y’all find yourselves getting mad as HELL every time they talk sideways about the Duchess Meghan? [sic]”

Meanwhile, other internet users also expressed disappointment about how the allegations came afloat ahead of Meghan's tell-all with Oprah Winfrey.

“I don't know what Meghan Markle said in her Oprah interview, but what's very clear is how worried the UK is that she's about to air them out. I for one cannot wait to watch this on Sunday," said an angry netizen.

Meghan and Harry: A Primetime Special is set to air Sunday on CBS at 8 PM E.T.