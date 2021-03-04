Meghan Markle is the spitting image of Wallis Simpson in her Oprah interview

Wallis Simpson, the wife of Prince Harry’s great-uncle King Edward VIII has been getting compared to Meghan Markle ever since the latter married into the royal family.



Following the release of Meghan's first look at the interview with Oprah Winfrey, the comparisons have greatly escalated as the Duchess of Sussex flaunted a similar look to that of Simpson.

Meghan's £3,300 Armani dress with a floral design was quite similar to what Simpson wore in one of her monochrome portraits.

Moreover, the two also rocked the same hairstyle with their locks tied back in a bun with a center parting.

A royal fan turned to Twitter and wrote: “Idk does no one else feel the serious Wallis Simpson vibe coming off Meghan in that trailer.”

“Meghan's stiff posture is the spitting image of the Duchess of Windsor - surely deliberate??” added another.

The duchess had earlier been compared to Simpson as they are both American divorcees and led their royal husbands to give up their duties for them after their marriages into the family stirred chaos.