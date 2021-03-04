close
Thu Mar 04, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
March 4, 2021

Jennifer Aniston's fan amazes her with incredible art work

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Mar 04, 2021

Jennifer Aniston,  who is known for her love of animals, was delighted by a fan's stunning artwork about her beloved Schnauzer mix Clyde.

The Friends alum  shared an amazing illustration of the Schnauzer mix by artist Michelle Wilson, telling the creator her pup 'loves' the piece.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the 32-year-old  star shared cute fan art of her beloved dog. The  actress also shared the original picture of Clyde the art was based off of, proving Wilson's knack for capturing pets.

Brad Pitt's actress also uploaded  a throwback with her pooch, thinking back to California presidential primary voting one whole year ago. 

'What a year,' she wrote underneath.

Jennifer Aniston's love for dogs will never end as she's already mom to a pitbull named Sophie and last year the award-winning actress welcomed a yellow Labrador rescue puppy named Lord Chesterfield to the family.

