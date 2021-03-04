Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's pre-divorce deal unveiled

Kim Kardashian, who officially filed for divorce from Kanye last month, will reportedly remain in the $60 million Hidden Hills mansion that she shares with the rapper to give their children stable environment after separation.

Kanye, who spent years designing the LA residence, does not have any true ties to the area, while Kim's family lives nearby in the community.

Following months of rumors surrounding the state of their marriage, the two celebrities finally decided to separate their ways and now, according to new report, their initial divorce deal has been unveiled.

The 43-year-old rapper, however, prefers to spend time at his second home in Wyoming, while Kim will continue living in Hidden Hills mansion as they go through their divorce.

According to reports, the 40-year-old-reality star truly likes living in the house. Kim officially filed for divorce from Kanye last month, following months of rumors surrounding the state of their marriage.

Kim and Kanye, who share four children, bought the Hidden Hills residence for $20 million in 2014, but did not move in until 2018 after investing $40 million in renovations.