Irina Shayk doesn’t believe in the term ‘co-parenting’

Irina Shayk gave a glimpse of her relationship with her past paramour Bradley Cooper

Supermodel Irina Shayk wore her heart on her sleeve and let fans in on her relationship with ex-partner Bradley Cooper.

The Russian beauty queen, 35, gave a glimpse of her relationship with her past paramour during her interview for Elle’s March digital cover story.

Shayk also opened up about their three-year-old daughter Lea and how the Silver Linings Playbook actor is “the most amazing dad.”

She also spoke about the term ‘co-parenting’ and how it never made much sense to her.

"I never understood the term co-parenting. When I'm with my daughter, I'm 100 percent a mother, and when she's with her dad, he's 100 percent her dad. Co-parenting is parenting,” she said.

Upon being asked why her relationship with Cooper ended, Shayk said she prefers to keep certain parts of her life strictly private.

“My past relationship, it's something that belongs to me, and it's private. It's just a piece of my inner self that I don't want to give away,” she said.