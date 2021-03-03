Prince William ‘furious’ with Prince Harry as he is ‘forced to step up’

The relationship between Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and the rest of the British royal family hasn't gotten any better ever since their split was finalized recently.

In an interview with NineHoney, royal commentator Natalie Oliveri claims that Prince William isn’t too happy with his younger brother right now as he is getting forced to take on more responsibility in his absence.

The expert said: “William is said to be quite furious with his brother and this all relates to the statements put out at the weekend."

"One friend of William's said that Prince Harry is disrespecting the Queen. They're also saying that William now has all the duty placed on his shoulders,” she said.

"He is going to be King one day, we all knew that but he's not now able to share those royal duties with his brother. All those royal patronages are going to be distributed to members of the Royal Family. There's really only seven senior working royals, William of course if among them.”

"Kate, Princess Anne, Prince Charles and Camilla - they're all going to have to step up,” she added.