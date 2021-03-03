Meghan Markle refutes reports about her 'bullying' royal staff

Meghan Markle has shot down all accusations about her bullying the Palace staff, as reported earlier.



It was reported earlier by Times, that the Duchess of Sussex was accused of bullying the Palace staff during her time as a working royal.

The portal had reported: "Two senior members of staff have claimed that they were bullied by the duchess.”

Another member of the palace staff had told the publication that “it felt 'more like emotional cruelty and manipulation, which I guess could also be called bullying.'”

The claims have now been denied by the former actor as a spokesperson for Harry and Meghan told Town & Country: “The Duchess is saddened by this latest attack on her character, particularly as someone who has been the target of bullying herself and is deeply committed to supporting those who have experienced pain and trauma.”

“She is determined to continue her work building compassion around the world and will keep striving to set an example for doing what is right and doing what is good," the statement added.