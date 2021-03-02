Prince Charles expresses desire he wants to meet US president Biden urgently

Charles and Biden share 'the same indisputable view that the global climate crisis is the biggest threat to humankind'

Prince Charles is keen on meeting US president Joe Biden on an urgent basis.



The Prince of Wales, an avid environmentalist, was delighted when Biden got elected as he shares the same of protecting nature as him.

A source close to the royal family recently revealed to the UK paper that the two men share the “the same indisputable view that the global climate crisis is the biggest threat to humankind and needs to be dealt with as a matter of utter urgency.”

It is confirmed by a source that Prince Charles is willing to fly to America to meet Joe Biden, 78.

The urgency is surprising because Charles meeting Biden before Queen Elizabeth II meets Biden is a breach of royal protocol but the negotiations are in process.