Paris Hilton shares 'beautiful love story' behind enormous engagement ring

American socialite Paris Hilton dished the details of her the story behind her engagement ring given by her man Carter Reum.

During an appearance on On Air with Ryan Seacrest, the 40-year-old showed off her massive rock and shared that it "inspired by the La Palette [café] in Paris."

"It has a beautiful love story," she said as she flashed the emerald cut ring.

"It's called The Paris."

"I'm so obsessed with it…it has like 15 diamonds going around and then inside it has a 'P' with a sapphire," she gushed.

Paris on February 17 had announced her engagement to Cater.

Taking to Twitter, the socialite TV star shared photos of the proposal with her fans.

"When you find your soulmate, you don’t just know it. You feel it. Dizzy symbol This weekend, Carter dropped to one knee. Ring & I said yes, yes to forever Red heart There’s no one I’d rather spend forever with. Sparkles To see more photos of my birthday dream come true."

The pictures showed the couple dressed in white and embracing after Reum presented Hilton with a ring.