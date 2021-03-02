Angelina Jolie sells Winston Churchill painting bought for her by Brad Pitt

Hollywood superstar Angelina Jolie is getting rid of ex-husband Brad Pitt's expensive gift.



The 43-year-old Salt star, sold off her Winston Churchill painting for a record-breaking $11.5million on Monday, reported Page Six.

Former UK prime minister's 1943 painting, titled ‘Tower of the Koutoubia Mosque’, was bought by Jolie’s estranged ex-husband as a gift for her for $2.95million in 2011 from a New Orleans antique dealer, M.S. Rau.

The Maleficent star sold off the masterpiece to a mystery bidder at Christie’s “Modern British Art Evening Sale” auction in London. The individual who bought the painting from Jolie also got their hands on two more pieces by Churchill included in the sale, as per the Art Newspaper.